Tom Fitton: Coronavirus and the Killing of the U.S. Economy

As I said in my recent video update segment on the Coronavirus, you can’t cure or end the pandemic by killing our economy – pure and simple.

When it comes to the coronavirus, the best way to get people on their feet is to get them back to work. While the “giant” stimulus package will help many with immediate cash, the economic impact of the country’s being shut down could leave us facing 20-30 million unemployed, a very dangerous consequence of the panicked reactions by governors across the country.

I have been critical of the almost nationwide lockdown from the beginning. There’s got to be a way of moving forward while taking care of people’s health. Shutting down the country cannot be the solution, and as I have alluded to throughout the crisis, it will be a huge detriment to the long-term public health of our communities.

To date, there’s nothing in the White House or CDC guidelines that says shut down everything in your state. On the contrary, we’ve got to care for the sick and make sure our economy is able to function. Ultimately, we need to get America moving again, and not depend on the CDC/FDA timeline, which left to their own devices would only figure out the needed drugs months from now.

What’s more, with the FBI’s shutting down all Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, there will be little transparency during this key part of our country’s history. We’ve also just learned from the State Department that they’ve shut down their FOIA operation indefinitely as well. Instituting the indefinite moratorium on FOIA processing, the FBI and State Department are delaying Judicial Watch’s investigations into the Bidens, Spygate and Hillary Clinton, to mention a few, making these agencies virtually unaccountable by any practical means. The Deep State, unsurprisingly, doesn’t consider following transparency law to be “essential” government business.

You can be sure that Judicial Watch is investigating and monitoring the responses of our government to the coronavirus threat. In the meantime, please be sure to call your state and federal elected officials to let them know what you think about the shutdowns that are destroying our economies and suppressing our liberties.