White House: ‘President Trump Is Not Firing Dr. Fauci’

President Donald Trump will not fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House clarified in a statement on Monday.

“This media chatter is ridiculous – President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement, which he posted on social media.

CNN and other establishment news organizations ramped up speculation that Trump was firing Fauci after the president retweeted a Twitter message from a supporter that included the hashtag #FireFauci.

“Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted advisor to President Trump,” Gidley assured the public.

Gidley said that Trump’s tweet “exposed media attempts to maliciously push a falsehood” about his timeline of handling the coronavirus.

He scolded adversarial reporters for trying to “rewrite history.”

“It was Democrats and the media who ignored Coronavirus choosing to focus on impeachment instead, and when they finally did comment on the virus it was to attack President Trump for taking the bold decisive action to save American lives by cutting off travel from China and from Europe,” he wrote.