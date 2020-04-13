An intrusion suspect in Fredericksburg, Texas, was shot dead by a homeowner’s fiance Saturday morning after he allegedly choked the homeowner unconscious.

The woman was the homeowner’s fiancee.

KVUE reports the incident began when the 73-year-old homeowner hold noises in the night and went to investigate. The homeowner, Curtis Roys, discovered that an individual, 19-year-old Cleto Neri Solorzano, was allegedly trying to break through the patio door.

Roys confronted Solorzano, only to have Solorzano allegedly force his way through the door.

Solorzano then allegedly attacked Roys, and began choking him. Roys’ 65-year-old fiancee was in the room at this point and she ran back to the bedroom and retrieved a handgun. She then returned to her fiance’s side and fired a warning shot, demanding Solorzano stop his attack.

When he did not relent she shot him in the head.

KXAN reports that Solorzano “was taken to Hill Country Memorial Hospital, and later to University Hospital in San Antonio,” where he was pronounced dead.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.