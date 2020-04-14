President Donald Trump shut down contributing reporter Brian Karem, who appeared in the Rose Garden to ask a question at the president’s press conference on Tuesday.

Karem has been effectively shut out from attending press briefings since the new social distancing policies were set by the White House Correspondents’ Association.

Predictably, Trump dismissed Karem as he tried to interrupt and talk over the president’s answer to his question.

“I told them when they put this guy here, it is nothing but trouble. He’s a showboat,” Trump said as Karem kept talking. “If you keep talking, I will leave and you can have it out with the rest of these people … Just a loudmouth.”