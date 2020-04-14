Joni Ernst Raises Senate Campaign War Chest

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) attends a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on February 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony on the U.S. Cyber Command defense authorization request for FY2020. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Sean Moran

Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) campaign raised nearly $2.75 million in the first quarter of 2020, her support team announced Monday.

Sam Pritchard, Ernst’s campaign manager, said in a statement, “Joni has strong support from folks across all 99 counties. She will continue working tirelessly to ensure Iowans’ voices are always heard in Washington.”

Ernst’s campaign has roughly $6.5 million, which is up from $4,856,481 at the end of December.

“We’re proud to run a truly grassroots driven campaign, and are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received all across the state. Thank you all,” Ernst’s campaign said on Monday.

Five Democrats vie for the Senate nomination, including Cal Woods, Kimberly Graham, Michael Franken, Eddie Mauro, and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC)-backed candidate Theresa Greenfield.

