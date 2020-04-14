March for Life Becomes ‘Log-In to Lobby for Life’ During Pandemic

The first annual Connecticut March for Life, scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but pro-life leaders turned it, instead, into a “Log-In to Lobby for Life.”

Peter Wolfgang, executive director of the Family Institute of Connecticut (FIC), said in an email statement to Breitbart News it was difficult to call off what his pro-life organization hoped would be the first annual March for Life in the New England state.

“One month ago, Family Institute of Connecticut and our partners made the hard call to cancel the first-ever CT March for Life because of the pandemic,” he explained.

“But Coronavirus hasn’t stopped the death lobbies in CT,” Wolfgang continued. “Much the opposite. They see it as an opportunity to push through anti-life bills we’ve stopped for years via something called e-certification, that is, without the usual input from the public.”

Wolfgang said he is asking all members of the pro-life community in Connecticut to register and sign onto the “Log-In to Lobby for Life” webinar.

“We need every pro-lifer in Connecticut to join March for Life, the CT Catholic Conference, and FIC on this webinar Wednesday,” he said. “We hope they will all register now and join us.”

This “virtual” March for Life, which will last one hour, will feature state-level presenters who will discuss pro-life issues in Connecticut, as well as information on how to lobby elected officials. Participants will also be able to ask questions of the presenters.

Life is a beautiful gift! pic.twitter.com/gDefKiREAc — March for Life (@March_for_Life) April 13, 2020

Those who would like to join “Hartford 101: Log-In for Life” can register here.

The webinar has been designed by the National March for Life and will be hosted by Tom McClusky, president of March for Life Action, and vice president of governmental affairs of the National March for Life.

Take this time of ‘social distancing’ in your home to learn more about how to lobby lawmakers on social media! Download our free Lobby Through Social Media guide here: https://t.co/y2Tn3Gwa7b pic.twitter.com/lPyxnstMN7 — March for Life (@March_for_Life) April 2, 2020

“Even though most of us are stuck at home and parts of our lives are on hold, it doesn’t mean that our commitment to pro-life policies is on pause,” McClusky said in an email statement to Breitbart News. “We hope that “Hartford 101: Login to Lobby for Life” will equip pro-lifers with the tools that they need to advocate for policies that respect life from home, as well as the tools needed for when life returns to normal.”

Panel members will include Christina Bennett, FIC communication director, Lisa Maloney, president of Connecticut Pregnancy Care Coalition, and Cathy Ludlum, disability advocate opposed to Physician-Assisted Suicide.