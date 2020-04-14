Maxine Waters: People Could Think Stimulus Checks ‘Bogus’ After Seeing Trump’s Name

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Tuesday evening ripped President Donald Trump for insisting that his name appear on the stimulus checks, even suggesting that people “may think it’s a BOGUS check from a BOGUS president!”

The Washington Post, citing several “senior IRS officials,” reported on Tuesday that The Treasury Department “has ordered” Trump’s name be printed on stimulus checks the Internal Revenue Service is rushing to send to tens of millions of Americans, a process that could slow their delivery by a few days.”

“Whaaaat? Don’t dirty up the economic impact payments w/ Don the Con’s name on the checks that are being sent to American families to get thru the crisis,” Waters tweeted. “People may think it’s a BOGUS check from a BOGUS president!”

According to the report, “Trump had privately suggested to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who oversees the IRS, to allow the president to formally sign the checks.” But since “the president is not an authorized signer for legal disbursements by the U.S. Treasury,” the stimulus checks will reportedly “instead bear Trump’s name in the memo line, below a line that reads, ‘Economic Impact Payment.’”

As the Post noted, it is usually “standard practice for a civil servant to sign checks issued by the Treasury Department to ensure that government payments are nonpartisan.”

