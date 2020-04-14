Watch Live: President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force Holds Press Conference

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force will host a press briefing at the White House on Tuesday, scheduled for 5:45 p.m. EST.
The president and his team continue to talk about the fight to contain the spread of the virus as well as support Americans suffering the economic effects of the global pandemic.
Trump is expected to name his economic council to reopen the economy at the press conference that will take place in the Rose Garden.
