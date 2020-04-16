Andrew Cuomo Extends New York Shutdown Until May 15

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Thursday announced at a press conference that he will extend the shutdown of his state until May 15, urging New Yorkers to remain in their homes for another 30 days as the coronavirus crisis continues.

The governor explained that social distancing guidelines are working to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, and argued for them to continue.

That would mark an about two-month shutdown of the state, since stay at home and business closure policies went into effect on March 22.

Cuomo explained that proper social distancing had dramatically lowered the infection rate in New York City.

“We controlled the beast. We brought the rate of spread down,” he said.

That progress will have to continue, he said.

Cuomo argued that the margin of error for increasing the infection rates is too close, noting that the current rate is at 0.9 percent, but if that climbed to 1.2 percent, the hospital rate would increase dramatically.

“I’d like to see that infection rate get down even more,” he said.

Cuomo cited data from Wuhan, China, noting that Wuhan had brought its infection rate to 0.3 percent after dramatically closing everything in the city

Cuomo’s decision aligns with other Democrat-led states and metro areas who announced extensions to May 15, and surrounding states will likely follow his lead.

Washington, DC, announced Wednesday that it will extend its closures and shutdowns until May 15 as well as Los Angeles County.

“We’re not there yet,” Cuomo said.