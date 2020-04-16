President Donald Trump on Thursday berated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she continued to criticize his response to the coronavirus crisis.

“She is totally incompetent and controlled by the Radical Left, a weak and pathetic puppet,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Come back to Washington and do your job!”

From her home in California, Pelosi criticized Trump for suspending funds to the World Health Organization.

“This is another case, as I have said, of the President’s ineffective response, that ‘a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others,’” Pelosi said on Wednesday in a statement. “This decision is dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged.”

Nancy Pelosi is also blocking additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Plan run by the Treasury Department, demanding specific requirements for women and minority-owned businesses.

Democrats also want to include $100 billion more money for hospitals and $150 billion to help state and local governments.

Trump expressed his frustration with Democrats for blocking additional funds to the program.

“It’s been so good that it’s almost depleted and we want to replenish it and we can’t get the Democrats to approve it,” he said to reporters on Wednesday.