Matt Mowers, a former Donald Trump administration official and New Hampshire first congressional district Republican candidate, said on Thursday that it was “despicable” that Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) has let small business relief run out.

On Monday morning, the Small Business Administration’s relief fund, otherwise known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), ran out of funds.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Pappas have objected to more funding of the PPP without including more funding for local governments and hospitals.

Mowers said that should work to help small businesses stay open during the coronavirus pandemic. “The fact that Chris Pappas and the House Democrats allowed for the Paycheck Protection Program’s funding to run dry is despicable,” said Mowers in a statement.

“Our Representatives should be in Washington working to help keep American businesses afloat and workers employed; instead, Pappas and Speaker Pelosi are on taxpayer-funded vacation,” he added.

“Every business that is forced to close and every paycheck that is lost now directly lays at the feet of Pelosi and Pappas. End the vacation and get to work to help the American people,” Mowers said.

The New Hampshire Republican candidate has chastised Pappas and House Democrats for pushing impeachment and opposing Republican legislation to provide more small business relief.

“While they were playing politics, while they were trying to appease their left-wing base, our president was actually doing what was needed to keep our country safe and secure, and that’s why we elected him,” Mowers told Breitbart News Saturday recently. “I think it’s a damn shame that Nancy Pelosi and Chris Pappas and the rest of the leftwing of the Democrat party are playing politics. Small business owners are hurting, families are hurting, those are on the ones in need right now,” Mowers said.