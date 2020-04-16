Matt Mowers, a former Donald Trump administration official and New Hampshire first congressional district Republican candidate, said on Thursday that it was “despicable” that Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) has let small business relief run out.
On Monday morning, the Small Business Administration’s relief fund, otherwise known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), ran out of funds.
“While they were playing politics, while they were trying to appease their left-wing base, our president was actually doing what was needed to keep our country safe and secure, and that’s why we elected him,” Mowers told Breitbart News Saturday recently.
“I think it’s a damn shame that Nancy Pelosi and Chris Pappas and the rest of the leftwing of the Democrat party are playing politics. Small business owners are hurting, families are hurting, those are on the ones in need right now,” Mowers said.
