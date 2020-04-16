Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) was the only Republican senator not selected to be a part of a new congressional coronavirus task force created by the White House to study the reopening of different parts of America’s economy.

The White House released a list Thursday evening titled, “Opening Up America Again Congressional Group,” which included almost 70 senators and all 52 of Romney’s GOP chamber colleagues.

According to a spokesperson for Romney, who was the only Republican who voted to impeach President Donald Trump earlier this year, the Utah senator was not asked to be a part of the initiative.

The new White House task force also features a bipartisan group of 32 representatives from the House, which includes 22 Republicans and ten Democrats.

Since Romney joined the United States Senate in 2019, he and Trump have sparred. Before that, the two also had a rocky relationship, with Romney calling Trump a “con man” during the 2016 presidential election. Similarly, Trump blasted Romney in February 2016 as “one of the dumbest and worst candidates in the history of Republican politics.”

Romney, one of the few Republicans who almost always breaks with Trump, also claimed he was “sickened” by the results of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Trump later referred to Romney as a “secret Democrat asset.”