Watch Live: President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force Holds Press Conference

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force will host a press briefing at the White House on Thursday, scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EST.

The president and his team continue to talk about the fight to contain the spread of the virus as well as support Americans suffering the economic effects of the global pandemic.

Trump is expected to announce new guidelines for governors who are prepared to open their states by May 1st, even though some Democrat governors have already extended their state shutdowns to May 15.

Major News Conference tonight, the White House at 6:00 P.M. (Eastern), to explain Guidelines for OPENING UP AMERICA AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2020