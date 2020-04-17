Donald Trump: Democrats Must End ‘Endless Vacation’ and Get Back to Work

President Donald Trump on Friday berated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for failing to return to Washington and get back to work.

“End your ENDLESS VACATION!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The House and Senate remain away from Washington during the coronavirus crisis, but Democrats are blocking swift passage of additional funding for the paycheck protection program run by the Treasury Department.

“Today people started losing their jobs because of Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and the Radical Left,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Do Nothing Democrats, who should immediately come back to Washington and approve legislation to help families in America.”

The funds for the program ran out on Thursday, grinding it to a halt.

“They are killing American small businesses,” Trump wrote. “Stop playing politics Dems! Support Refilling PPP NOW – it is out of funds!”

