Donald Trump Tweet Storm Rips Democrats; Calls to ‘Liberate’ States

President Donald Trump sent a series of messages on Twitter to Democrats on Friday, demanding they start lifting state lockdowns after the coronavirus has hit its peak.

“Liberate Minnesota, Liberate Michigan, Liberate Virginia,” Trump wrote on Twitter, pointing to Democrat governors who still had their states locked down.

He also singled out New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after the governor criticized the federal government for failing to pass more funding for his state.

“Governor Cuomo should spend more time “doing” and less time “complaining,” Trump wrote. “Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking!”

President Trump also blamed former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, for their “disastrous” handling of the H1N1 swine flu and their expensive Obamacare website.

“Polling at the time showed disastrous approval numbers,” Trump wrote. “17,000 people died unnecessarily and through incompetence!”

The president also challenged China for their “revised” coronavirus death numbers.

“It is far higher than that and far higher than the U.S., not even close!” he wrote.