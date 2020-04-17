An illegal alien MS-13 Gang member accused of murdering a 14-year-old girl in Marietta, Georgia, was previously freed into the United States interior after arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Brayan Segura, a 15-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested and charged with stabbing 14-year-old Janina Valenzuela to death, as Breitbart News reported last week. Segura allegedly admitted to murdering Valenzuela as part of his initiation into the MS-13 gang, alleging that the girl was a member of the rival 18th Street Gang.

According to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, Segura first came to the U.S. through the southern border near Roma, Texas. At the time, Segura was declared an “unaccompanied alien child” (UAC) and was eventually released into the country.

While Segura sits in the Cobb County Jail without bond on murder charges, Valenzuela’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of the girl’s funeral and has already surpassed their goal of $5,500.

Every year, thousands of UACs arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border and are eventually released to sponsors in the interior of the country. The majority of these UACs are teenage boys. Last year, nearly 12,000 UACs were released into the U.S., and the year before that, close to 73,000 UACs were released.

The UAC program is widely used by the MS-13 gang to import illegal alien members into the U.S. Annually, about 22,000 potential recruits for the MS-13 gang are resettled throughout the country by the federal government. The MS-13 gang originated in El Salvador and has used the U.S. immigration system to slowly build up its membership.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.