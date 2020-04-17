Nolte: Joe Biden Exposes #MeToo Movement as Total BS

The #MeToo movement has been exposed as a steaming pile of bullshit thanks to Joe Biden’s credible sexual assault accuser, Tara Reade.

Using the dark art of personal destruction by way of a ludicrous misconduct allegation hurled by a woman with an obvious political agenda, Democrats and their media allies sought to stop a good and qualified man from becoming a Supreme Court justice.

Thankfully, but only after an agonizing public trial, the allegation was eventually debunked, and the good man took his place on the Court.

Even in defeat, though, Democrats and the media promised the world would never be the same, that the era of powerful men getting away with abusing women was over, that it was time to believe all women and hold their abusers accountable.

How long did that promise last?

Well, right up until the Democrat presidential nominee was hit with a credible accusation of sexual misconduct. Worse still, for daring to come forward, the alleged victim was victimized again, but this time by a media who ridiculed, dismissed, and otherwise demeaned her.

Does any of this sound familiar?

It should.

This has happened twice in 30 years.

The first time was in 1991, when Anita Hill made her ludicrous allegations against Clarence Thomas. If you are of a certain age, what you remember most about that agonizing event is how it ushered in the Era of Sexual Harassment Awareness — an era that died the moment Democrats decided to nominate Rapey Bill Clinton for president — a man who treated women like meat, was credibly accused of rape, ended up settling a sexual harassment suit for more than he was sued for, and engaged in a sleazy White House affair with a 22-year-old intern. Oh, and after that sleazy affair was uncovered, the White House and media sought to annihilate the intern as a crazed stalker. But that came to an abrupt end when she provided irrefutable DNA evidence.

And here we go again in 2020…

The #MeToo movement, which launched with the allegations against Harvey Weinstein in 2017, went full bore against Brett Kavanaugh the following year, and nearly derailed his Supreme Court nomination on the flimsiest sexual assault allegation in history. His accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, could not even prove she knew Kavanaugh or ever met him. What’s more, her own witnesses, her very own witnesses, either said the 1983 assault never happened or that they had no recollection of the house party in question. She also couldn’t even come up with a single person she told of the alleged assault at the time.

Thankfully, Kavanaugh was confirmed, but once again the media and Democrats cried Never Again! — a cry that died the moment Tara Reade came along with a very credible assault allegation against Joe Biden, the Democrats’ presumptive 2020 presidential nominee.

Let me count the ways in which Reade’s allegation is infinitely more credible than Blasey Ford’s…

Reade can prove she knew and worked with Biden in 1993, the time in question. Reade is welcoming investigative reporters to scrutinize her story, whereas Blasey Ford refused to do anything other than hide behind her attorneys. Reade has two living witnesses whom she told of the alleged assault at the time, both of whom confirm she told them about it. Investigative reporter Rich McHugh found a third person, a person who worked under Reade at the time, who confirmed that Reade disappeared from Biden’s Senate office around the time the alleged assault occurred. This fits perfectly with Reade’s allegation of the retribution she faced. McHugh found a fourth person Reade told about the event some 15 years ago. Joe Biden has a long and very disturbing history of unwanted touching, kissing, and nuzzling — we have video after video after video of him behaving this way in full view of the public — even with children, so one can only imagine how he behaves when no one is looking. Reade said she filed an official complaint against Biden at the time. McHugh says if that complaint exists, it is locked up with Biden’s papers at the University of Delaware, and those papers are locked up forever. Reade filed an official police report against Biden last week and did so under penalty of prison if she’s exposed as a liar. Reade is a lifelong Democrat.

And thanks to all of the above, the #MeToo movement has been exposed as a steaming pile of bullshit.

Despite all those facts, the very same #MeToo movement and media who cried Never Again! are aggressively ignoring, dismissing, and even ridiculing Reade.

Remember #MeToo leader Alyssa Milano’s jihad against Kavanaugh? Well, look at her now — endorsing Joe Biden and stridently defending him against credible allegations, stridently not believing all women.

Remember the 683 articles CNNLOL wrote in defense of Blasey Ford? CNNLOL has not written one — not ONE! — about Tara Reade. This victim has been un-personed by a news network enamored with its own morality. Even Jake Tapper, who was once worth a shit, who used to pride himself on covering stories his corrupt employer buried, is now fully on board with the coverup.

The whole #MeToo movement… It was all bullshit. It was all politics. It was all a way to get a bunch of guys fired in the media and in Hollywood so a bunch of left-wing women could take those jobs…

It was all a grift so millionaire and Biden supporter Hilary Rosen could get even richer with her fake Time’s Up organization that rebuffed Reade, that orphaned her, that said You’re on your own, sweetheart.

And it’s history repeating itself… Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, two innocent men smeared for eternity. Bill Clinton and Joe Biden, both credibly accused of sexual assault, both facing multiple credible accusers, and what we have in response are feminists and the media again victimizing the victims, once again serving as enablers for predators.

The victims don’t matter to #MeToo frauds like Alyssa Milano, Jake Tapper, CNN, Hilary Rosen, the Washington Post’s Ruth Marcus, Michelle Goldberg of the New York Times, The Nation‘s Joan Walsh… This is not about the women. This was never about the victims.

It’s only about moral posturing, politics, and naked greed.

But we already knew that, didn’t we?

