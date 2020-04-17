Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) residence on Friday to demand the end of the stay-at-home orders barring owners of businesses deemed “nonessential” from earning their livelihoods, including a self-employed hair stylist who told Breitbart News that she has been out of work for over a month.

The self-employed hair stylist and mom of four told Breitbart News that she has been out of work for over a month and added that demonstrators have a right to “come out here and say, ‘No, let us work.'”

“This isn’t okay that you’re stopping me from being a licensed stylist,” she said. “I’m very sanitized, I’ll follow all the rules and regulations, but we need to open up the economy.”

The woman’s mother also spoke to Breitbart News about her daughter’s predicament, detailing how several stylists at the small salon got together and agreed to adhere to the strict guidelines — from social distancing to shields to increased sanitization between clients.

“Let’s give the people opportunity to show that they can make healthy choices,” she said.

The stylist added that she supports those who do not feel comfortable returning to work but added others should have the opportunity to open up “and let us take the responsibility.”

“Let that be our choice,” she said. “I think that’s really important that we have that choice to make. And I don’t know why we’re picking and choosing essential and nonessential, because I have friends that it is essential that they work.”