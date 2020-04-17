Joe Biden’s on-camera woes continue as he staggered through a CNN interview on Thursday where he offered up a strange word salad and seemed to forget the year of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Biden appeared alongside Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and the candidate left Gupta and host Anderson Cooper to stare blankly into the camera as he muttered gibberish.

BIDEN: "Um, you know, there's a uh, during World War… Two, uh, you know, where Roosevelt came up with a thing that uh, you know, was totally different than a, than the, the, it's called, he's called it a, you know, the World War Two, he had the World, the War Production Board." pic.twitter.com/RzOjwnQ4fk — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 17, 2020

He said:

Um, you know, there’s a uh, during World War… Two, uh, you know, where Roosevelt came up with a thing that uh, you know, was totally different than a, than the, the, it’s called, he’s called it a, you know, the World War Two, he had the World, the War Production Board.

During the same appearance, he seemed to have difficulty recalling 2001, the year of the terrorist attacks on New York City, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“You have entire generation of young people beginning back in two-thou— when the attack occurred on 9/11 that in fact have been behind the 8-ball from the time they got out of school,” he said.

Earlier in the day, he lost his train of thought on Morning Joe:

WATCH: Joe Biden can't remember what he was saying. pic.twitter.com/kGiDhKtMpA — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 16, 2020

On Wednesday, Biden suffered another awkward moment during his scripted town hall meeting, where he referred to the coronavirus as “COVID-9.”

Another Biden Brain Freeze. pic.twitter.com/JuHq7e1pLg — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 16, 2020

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.