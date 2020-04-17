Watch Live: President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force Holds Press Conference

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force will host a press briefing at the White House on Friday, scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EST.

The president and his team continue to talk about the fight against the virus as well as support Americans suffering the economic effects of the global pandemic.

President Trump has also focused on reopening parts of the country after many states issued lockdown requirements to fight the virus.

White House news conference today at 6:00 P.M. Eastern. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

