President Trump commented to reporters during a question and answer session on Friday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) did a “horrible thing” to his state via gun control.

Breitbart News reported that Northam signed numerous gun control laws on April 10, 2020. Among them were a ban on private gun sales, limits on the number of guns law-abiding Virginians may buy in a given month, and storage laws that place new reporting burdens on gun owners, among other things.

On January 17, 2020–the apex of citizen protests against gun control proposals in Virginia–Trump warned that Democrats on the national level will be a mirror image of anti-gun Virginia Democrats if given power nationally. He said, “Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia. That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away.”

Trump tweeted on April 17, “Liberate Virginia, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.