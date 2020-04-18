Dr. Deborah Birx Defends Jacksonville, Florida Officials for Reopening Beaches

People run on the beach on April 17, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Thursday that Duval County's beaches would open at 5 p.m. but only for restricted hours and can only be used for swimming, running, surfing, walking, biking, fishing, and taking care of pets. …
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

Dr. Deborah Birx on Saturday defended Jacksonville, Florida officials who decided to open their beaches after the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“If the county health directors believe that that’s appropriate for their county, then I’m not going to second judge an individual’s approach to this,” Birx said during the White House press briefing.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said the beaches could only be used for walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, and surfing.

Lying on the beach is still prohibited.

Birx said that Florida health officials were some of the best in the nation.

“They have some of the best county public health individuals I have ever had to deal with, they are amazing,” she said.

