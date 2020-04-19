CNN’s Anderson Cooper: Trump ‘Like Drunk in a Bar’

CNN host Anderson Cooper said this week that President Donald Trump “acts like a drunk in a bar” during his daily press conferences. Cooper did acknowledge that Trump, as the president has talked about many times, personally does not drink.

“He’s like, for a guy who doesn’t drink, acts like a drunk in a bar, yelling, ‘liberate Michigan, liberate,’” Cooper said. “This is the president of the United States during a pandemic targeting Democratic governors so that people will go and not social distance and protest about his own guidelines, his own recommendations of social distancing in states that he is concerned about for his own election.”

Cooper’s remarks come as more activists are pressuring the media and elected Democrats to more forcefully make the case to the public that Trump is insane.

For instance, David Masciotra argued in Salon this weekend that since governors like California’s Gavin Newsom or New York’s Andrew Cuomo cannot “afford to gamble with the health of his or her people by alienating Trump,” prominent U.S. Senators—like Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) or Chris Murphy (D-CT)—or even Joe Biden must start making the case that “the president is sick.”

“The reality that is too painful and frightening for many Americans to confront is that the wealthiest and most militarily powerful country in the world, during a pandemic, is under the leadership of someone who is certifiably nuts,” he argued.

Masciotra also urged Democrats to “get over their concerns about angering Trump supporters,” claiming that “anyone who continues to applaud Trump’s weird and reckless disregard for humanity at this point is beyond the limit of rational persuasion.”

“Trump supporters live in a hallucinatory dreamscape under the authority of a maniac,” Masciotra concluded. “Let them have their anti-social distancing rallies, and allow them to believe that Barack Obama invented COVID-19 shortly after he was born in Kenya.”