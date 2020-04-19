Pat Buchanan: Biden’s Plan to Fight Coronavirus Is Healthcare for Illegals

Populist conservative author and columnist Pat Buchanan says 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s plan to fight the Chinese coronavirus is providing healthcare to all 11 million to 22 million illegal aliens.

In a segment on The McLaughlin Group, Buchanan said Biden has promised an agenda, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, that forces American taxpayers to provide healthcare for all illegal aliens.

“Joe Biden in the midst of the greatest pandemic since the Spanish Flu 100 years ago, says the thing to do is to open our borders … let the folks in, give them all free healthcare,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan said he does not believe Biden has the stamina to debate President Trump in the coming months:

Biden’s problem is that he doesn’t have the versatility, he doesn’t have the acumen, he doesn’t have the verbal ability and agility to stand on the stage — something he might have had against Paul Ryan. But he no longer has it. [Emphasis added]

While Trump implemented travel bans on China, Iran, and Europe, and closed the nation’s northern and southern borders to migrants, Biden took months to support a travel ban on China after repeatedly calling the restriction “hysterical xenophobia.”

Biden’s combating coronavirus plan does not include a single travel ban, not even the most modest of restrictions on Wuhan, China, or Italy — the two epicenters of the virus. Biden’s refusal to endorse travel ban went against the advice of the nation’s leading medical experts like officials at the Center for Disease Control and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Likewise, Biden’s plan does not make any mention of China.

Biden has repeatedly said that if elected president, he will provide all 11 million to 22 million illegal aliens in the U.S. with free healthcare that American taxpayers would be forced to pay for. Under Biden’s plan, Americans would be billed potentially $660 billion every decade just to cover the costs. Other research has found that the plan would cost Americans at least $23 billion every year.

As Breitbart News has reported, experts have said that giving taxpayer-funded healthcare to effectively all foreign nationals who can make it to America’s borders would drive “strong incentives for people with serious health problems to enter the country or remain longer than their visas allow in order to get government-funded care.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.