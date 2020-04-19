MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell: Trump Is a ‘Sociopath’

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell criticized President Donald Trump’s children this weekend for not doing enough to help others during the SARS-CoV-2 crisis after saying that Trump is a straight up “sociopath.”

The president of the United States is a sociopath. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) April 17, 2020

Patiently awaiting a tweet like this about a Trump family member. https://t.co/NmLrJdfyIP — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) April 18, 2020

Left-wing activists are increasingly trying to put pressure on Democrats and the mainstream media to start seriously making the argument that Trump’s daily ramblings at his coronavirus briefings prove that he is insane.

“Psychologists warn of the deadly consequences of the ‘silent partner’ in abusive homes. When a father beats or sexually assaults a child, the family will often react by refusing to discuss the abuse, allowing silence to enable the predator and protect against confronting a reality that is too painful and frightening,” David Masciotra wrote in Salon over the weekend. “The United States of America is now an abusive household. Donald Trump is the lunatic authority figure stalking and traumatizing the victims — the American people — while the Democratic Party, along with the mainstream media, act as the silent partner.”

He added that this silence “also emboldens Trump, even as he prioritizes his fragile ego, his compulsion to appear infallible and political expediency above the lives of countless human beings.”

“Rational Americans need to stop enabling this abusive and deranged presidency,” Masciotra continued. “Declare Donald Trump insane and, at long last, bring an end to our era of malignant normality.”