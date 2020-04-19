President Donald Trump warned Sunday that if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the presidency, Iran and China would take charge.

The president commented after he was asked by a reporter about Iran. “If Joe Biden got in, they’d own America,” Trump said, referring to the former President Barack Obama administration’s soft approach to Iran. “Between them and China and Japan and Mexico and Canada, they’d own America. You would not have a country left if he got in.”

The president said he was willing to work with Iran but suggested that they were merely trying to wait for the next administration

“John Kerry, I guess, just doesn’t want them to make a deal, and they’re probably figuring they can wait,” he said. “They know with me, it doesn’t work that way.