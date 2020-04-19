Krueger said in a statement on Saturday:

A lifelong Republican who served our country for 26 years as a Navy SEAL, Derrick understands what our party stands for now & how those beliefs benefit all the people of the 3. I believe Derrick Van Orden is the only candidate that can beat Ron Kind. Van Orden is the change we need.

Van Orden hopes to oust Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI), who has represented Wisconsin’s third district since 1997. President Donald Trump claimed the district by 4.5 percentage points.

The former Navy Seal told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle last week that Kind’s “duplicitous” congressional track record inspired his run for high office.

Van Orden said: