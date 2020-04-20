NY Gov. Cuomo to Issue Executive Order Authorizing Vote-by-Mail for June Elections

King County Election workers collect ballots from a drop box in the Washington State primary, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Seattle. Washington is a vote by mail state. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
AP Photo/John Froschauer
Hannah Bleau

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is expected to issue an executive order authorizing vote-by-mail for the state’s June elections, NY1’s Zack Fink reported on Monday.

The governor is expected to issue an executive order allowing registered voters in the state to vote by mail in June’s elections. While he recently issued an executive order expanding absentee voting, this order will have officials automatically sending ballots to eligible voters:

Cuomo has referred to the voting situations in other states, like Wisconsin — which held in-person voting, drawing sharp criticism from pundits and politicians — as “totally nonsensical.”

“I’ve seen lines of people on television voting in others states. This is totally nonsensical. God bless them for having such diligence for their civic duty that they would go stand on a line to vote, but people shouldn’t have to make that choice,” Cuomo said upon announcing his executive order expanding absentee voting.

The news comes as Democrat lawmakers increase demands for vote-by-mail, particularly for the general election in November. Far-left members of the “Squad” — Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) — are actively calling for the next coronavirus relief package to include a vote-by-mail requirement for the November election.

