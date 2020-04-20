New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is expected to issue an executive order authorizing vote-by-mail for the state’s June elections, NY1’s Zack Fink reported on Monday.

The governor is expected to issue an executive order allowing registered voters in the state to vote by mail in June’s elections. While he recently issued an executive order expanding absentee voting, this order will have officials automatically sending ballots to eligible voters:

NEW: @NYGovCuomo is expected to issue an Executive Order allowing all registered voters to vote by mail in the special elections and primaries set for June 23. The Governor recently expanded absentee voting, but voters had to apply. Now, ballots will automatically be mailed out — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) April 20, 2020

This would be a major expansion of mail voting & make New York the first state during the coronavirus crisis to go from requiring an excuse to vote absentee by mail to instead mailing out a ballot to every registered voter by default https://t.co/ihaiig0KRn — Stephen Wolf (@PoliticsWolf) April 20, 2020

Cuomo has referred to the voting situations in other states, like Wisconsin — which held in-person voting, drawing sharp criticism from pundits and politicians — as “totally nonsensical.”

“I’ve seen lines of people on television voting in others states. This is totally nonsensical. God bless them for having such diligence for their civic duty that they would go stand on a line to vote, but people shouldn’t have to make that choice,” Cuomo said upon announcing his executive order expanding absentee voting.

The news comes as Democrat lawmakers increase demands for vote-by-mail, particularly for the general election in November. Far-left members of the “Squad” — Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) — are actively calling for the next coronavirus relief package to include a vote-by-mail requirement for the November election.