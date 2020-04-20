The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the UK tabloid press Sunday they are ending all co-operation with them due to their “invasive” lack of respect for their privacy.

The California-based pair sent a letter to editors of the Sun, Mirror, Mail and Express titles and websites expressing their disappointment at their portrayal, with a representative saying the pair had taken the step due to “distorted, false or invasive” stories.

Harry and Meghan said they refused to “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of click bait and distortion” as they enter media self-isolation and build on their January announcement they are now transitioning to a new life, as Breitbart News reported.

In a letter released to the Guardian newspaper via a public relations firm, they said they will refuse enquiries from journalists representing those UK publications.

The couple conceded news outlets had the right to report on them but with qualifications: “This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting.”

‘It’s Hard’: Meghan Markle Laments the Pressures of Royal Life https://t.co/DRk6LCAeaQ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 21, 2019

The PR agency said their faith in a free and open press remains.

“Like you, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy – particularly in moments of crisis.”

The pair then outlined their support for the press, as long as it followed the truth.

“At its best, this free press shines light on dark places, telling stories that would otherwise go untold, standing up for what’s right, challenging power, and holding those who abuse the system to account.

“It has been said that journalism’s first obligation is to the truth. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex agree wholeheartedly.”

After losing their taxpayer-funded royal office, communications for the couple will now be handled by Sunshine Sachs, a New York based PR firm, with only one UK based representative.

The announcement came just hours before Meghan Markle was due to appear on Good Morning America to promote her latest Disney film project.