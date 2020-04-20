Watch: PA Resident Warns China Is Not a Friend of the U.S.

Ginger Brown, a Pittsburgh resident attending the shutdown protest at the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Monday, said she remains “very skeptical” of “what we’re being told about coronavirus” and warned that China is not a friend of the United States.

“I am very skeptical of what we’re being told about coronavirus,” Brown told Breitbart News, explaining that she attended the protest to “be with people who think like I do and are not afraid to get out there and live and reopen America the way it should be opened.”

“We’re doing more harm than we are good, and even though we’re losing people through virus, viruses take people every time there is a virus,” she said, lamenting the “contradictory messages” from experts.

While she said feels China is responsible for the global pandemic and agrees the communist regime should pay, she is not sure how it can happen, because China poses as an ally but is, in reality, not a friend of America.

“It’s a real wakeup call that we Americans have to have more manufactured products made in America, buy in America, trade with America with our allies. China is not one of those allies,” she said.

Several GOP lawmakers appear to hold the same sentiment. Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Martha McSally (R-AZ), for example, are introducing the Stop China-Originated Viral Infectious Diseases (COVID) Act, aimed to “ensure the Chinese Communist Party faces consequences for its role in spreading the coronavirus.”

“China’s Communist Party must face consequences for its role in the origin and spread of the coronavirus,” Blackburn said in a statement, citing the trillions of dollars in economic damage, jobs lost, and thousands of deaths worldwide.

“Under this legislation, Americans will have the opportunity to take China to court in the U.S. and demand accountability for their lies and deceit,” she added.

“Our legislation to allow Americans to file lawsuits against the Chinese Communist Party for its role in perpetuating the global spread of the coronavirus will give the U.S. a piece of justice,” McSally said.

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) is leading the companion legislation, which would “amend the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) to allow the DOJ to investigate the coronavirus pandemic and allow the DOJ to file claims against the Chinese Communist Party in the United States,” in the U.S House of Representatives.

“Right now, the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act is a shield for the Chinese Communist Party to hide behind. We need to change that,” Gooden said. “The leadership of Senators Blackburn and McSally will be invaluable in our effort to do just that.”