Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Announces Plan to Partially Reopen State

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Monday announced that his stay-at-home order will not extend past April 26 and will allow some businesses to reopen as the country continues to combat the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

In his daily press briefing, Polis outlined how large workplaces will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity starting on May 4th. The governor said he hopes restaurants and bars can reopen around mid-May. “Retail curbside delivery, any retail that wants to do that, that starts immediately April 27,” he said.

Polis emphasized the importance of continuing social distancing after restrictions are loosened.

“We can’t lose sight of the fact that our job isn’t finished, your job isn’t finished, not by a long shot,” he cautioned.

To date, Colorado has 10,106 coronavirus cases and 449 deaths, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.

Governors in Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee announced changes Monday that pave the way for some businesses to reopen between now and May 1 after weeks of pandemic lockdown orders.

Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp announced changes that will take place as soon as Friday, April 24.

A statewide mandate will allow for the reopening of businesses including fitness centers, tattoo studios, hair and nail salons, barbers, bowling alleys and massage therapy businesses on Friday if they meet social distancing measures, Kemp said.

Church services may resume if they follow the state’s safety policies, Kemp said.

Theaters and restaurants will be allowed to open on Monday, April 27, but night clubs and bars will remain closed for now, Kemp said.

The state will not lift the general “shelter in place” order until April 30, and the governor said “medically fragile” people should remain home through May 13.

Georgia health authorities have confirmed about 19,400 positive cases of COVID-19, with 3,700 hospitalized and 775 deaths as of Monday.

The UPI contributed to this report.