Donald Trump: I’ve Ordered Navy to Destroy Iranian Ships if Provoked

Iranian soldiers take part in the "National Persian Gulf day" in the Strait of Hormuz, on April 30, 2019. - The date coincides with the anniversary of a successful military campaign by Shah Abbas the Great of Persia in the 17th century, which drove the Portuguese navy out of the …
ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty
Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he had ordered the destruction of Iranian gunboats harassing American ships.

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president reacted to ongoing reports of Iranian gunboats who continue harassing American ships in the Persian Gulf.

Last Wednesday, 11 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps gunboats repeatedly harassed six U.S. Navy warships.

Iran acknowledged their aggressive activity on Sunday, but accused the United States for “unprofessional and provocative actions” without offering any evidence.

 

