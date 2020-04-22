Hillary Clinton Missing from Joe Biden’s ‘Democrats Unite’ Declaration

One top Democrat is conspicuously absent from Joe Biden’s graphic touting party unity for his 2020 presidential candidacy: Hillary Clinton.

Biden posted a rallying call to Facebook on Tuesday with the caption, “DEMOCRATS UNITE!”

“Together, we can transform this nation,” the post read, which featured former President Barack Obama, Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Kamala Harris, and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Obama finally endorsed Biden 24 hours after Sanders dropped out of the race, effectively making Biden the presumptive nominee.

But Hillary Clinton still hasn’t backed Biden.

Over the course of the primaries, Clinton was given several opportunities to endorse a Democrat candidate, and each time, she sidestepped the attempt.

In October, Hillary and daughter Chelsea were promoting their book about “gutsy women” when the Q & A moderator, Cheryl Strayed, brought up 2020, KGW8 reported.

“All that matters is that we win,” Clinton told Strayed. “I hate to be so, you know, simplistic about it. We have to nominate (cough) … the best …”

“You!” an attendee shouted, prompting a big smile and laugh from Clinton.

“Oh, my. Well, thank you,” Clinton responded.

“Maybe there does need to be a rematch,” Clinton told PBS that month. “Obviously I can beat him again.”

An October poll found if Clinton was in the race, she would have been in a virtual tie with Biden.

Those surveyed by Harvard Harris were asked, “Suppose Hillary Clinton, Michael Bloomberg, and John Kerry decides to enter the race, who would you support as a candidate for President?”

Joe Biden received the support of 19 percent of Democrat respondents. Clinton was in a close second with 18 percent.

