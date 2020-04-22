Watch Live: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Plant a Tree to Mark Earth Day

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday will plant a tree at the White House to mark Earth Day.

The president marked the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day in a statement:

Since 1970, Earth Day has provided an opportunity for all Americans to come together to celebrate the majestic natural beauty of our Nation and the world. The United States is blessed with breathtaking and plentiful natural wonders and resources, providing recreation and sustenance to millions throughout our country. On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we pay tribute to our Nation’s long history of environmental stewardship and conservation, and we reaffirm our commitment to protecting our natural treasures for the benefit and enjoyment of all Americans.

Following in the rich tradition of environmental leaders like Gifford Pinchot and President Theodore Roosevelt, we recognize that responsible management of our lands and waters is central to preserving our national heritage. My Administration remains dedicated to ensuring that our Nation remains a global leader in environmental stewardship. We are working hard to remove trash from our oceans, accelerate cleanups at Superfund sites, and revitalize communities through our Brownfields program. Additionally, I was proud to announce earlier this year that the United States will be joining the Trillion Trees Initiative launched in January.

I am also pleased to report that the United States continues to be a world leader in clean air, including in reductions in energy-related carbon dioxide emissions, which have significantly declined in the last 15 years. Additionally, we continue to lead the world in access to clean drinking water, contributing to the health and well-being of all Americans. The results we have seen in recent years in restoring and protecting our environment are a testament to America’s commitment to continue preserving our Nation’s lands, air, waters, and wildlife, while also encouraging responsible use of our natural resources and expanding recreational opportunities for all Americans.

Today, Melania and I join the American people in celebrating the abundant blessings and resources that have been bestowed on the United States. We pledge to continue doing our part to ensure that Americans are able to enjoy the natural splendor of our beautiful Nation now and for generations to come.