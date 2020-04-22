James Delong, a Virginia resident attending the Reopen Virginia Rally in Richmond, blasted Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) leadership, calling him a tyrant and demanding him to “get the hell out of the way” if he cannot sufficiently lead the state.

“Just like the serpent deceived Eve in the garden, I believe that Northam has a great deal of Virginians deceived — that he’s doing a good job and that he truly has their best interest at heart,” he told Breitbart News’s Matthew Perdie.

“I don’t believe that at all. I believe he’s a tyrant. I believe President Trump said it best, you know, when he said ‘Liberate Virginia.’ Without liberty, we have nothing,” he said.

Delong said he is in favor of common sense protections but warned that the Democrat majority in the state “isn’t about common sense.”

“They’re about tyranny. They want to restrict the hardworking, good, honest Virginia citizen. They don’t want to stand against crime. They don’t want to stand against opposition,” he said.

The VA resident said President Trump is handling the ongoing situation “very, very well,” noting that hindsight is “always going to be 20/20 in any circumstance.”

“It’s always easy to be the leader when you’re not the leader. Because you’re not the one taking heat for the decisions,” he said.

“You make the best possible decision that you can make at that time with the information you have at that time and you move forward. And if it’s the wrong decision, you take responsibility for it,” he continued, blasting Northam and citing the rumors of him violating his own orders by purportedly going to his home in Outer Banks — rumors his office has vehemently denied.

“I don’t know if that’s true,” Delong said, contending that, regardless, he needs to lead by example.

“If you’re not going to lead by example, then sit down, get the hell out of the way, and let somebody else step up to the plate that’s a little bit better than you, or actually much better than you,” he added.