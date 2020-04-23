President Donald Trump highlighted a new study on Thursday showing that the coronavirus weakens in heat and sunlight.

Acting Homeland Security Under Secretary for Science and Technology Bill Bryan appeared at the White House press briefing on Thursday to reveal the results of a study that showed that the life of the virus on surfaces and in the air was reduced by heat.

“Mr. President, while there are many unknown links in the COVID-19 transmission chain, we believe these trends can support more practical decisions to lower the risk associated with the virus,” Bryan said.

Sunlight and heat, he said, could reduce the life of the virus to just a few minutes.

Bryan proposed that heat and humidity outdoors could help Americans recover from the virus.

“A lot of people have been talking about summer, maybe this is one of the reasons,” Trump said.

He recalled that he once suggested that the virus would go away in the heat and humidity of the summer but was criticized.

“People didn’t like that statement very much,” Trump said. “The fake news didn’t like it at all.”