President Donald Trump on Thursday mocked Washington Post reporter Philip Ruckers during the White House press briefing.

After the president featured a briefing about light and heat weakening the coronavirus, Ruckers questioned whether it was “dangerous” to encourage Americans to go outside.

“Here we go … same old group,” Trump said. “I hope people enjoy the sun and if it has an impact that’s great.”

When Ruckers protested the president choosing to discuss the impact of light and heat on the virus to the briefing, Trump replied, “I’m the president and you are fake news.”