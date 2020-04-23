Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley has launched a petition to Congress from her advocacy organization, Stand for America, to investigate China for its role in the COVID-19 crisis.

The Stop Communist China petition also aims to take measures to prevent China’s influence in America and around the world.

Haley said:

We have long warned about the threats China’s Communist government poses. Now, in a time of crisis, we are seeing just how dangerous China is. The time for warnings is over. We must act and protect American security, health, and prosperity.

According to an online press release, the petition calls on Congress to do five key things:

Investigate the Communist Chinese government’s role in covering up the initial COVID-19 outbreak.

End China’s stranglehold on critically-important supplies. Bring manufacturing of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals back to America.

Make China pay the UN and other international organizations like the second largest economy in the world should — no more being treated like a poor “developing country.”

Support Taiwan. Push back against Communist China’s bullying and allow Taiwan to join the World Health Organization (WHO).

Require American colleges and universities to disclose all Chinese Communist government funding of professors and researchers.

Haley shared the petition to Twitter, telling her supporters to “send Congress a message.”

Sign our Stop Communist China petition and let’s send Congress a message. ❤️🇺🇸https://t.co/bOrv8yO9kL — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 23, 2020

On April 2, Haley called out China’s coronavirus reporting, saying it was “clearly not accurate.”

China has reported only 82,000 coronavirus cases & 3300 deaths in a nation of 1.5 billion people.This is clearly not accurate.China cares more about its reputation than helping the rest of the world defeat a virus that was started in their country. #WeWontForget@standamericanow — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 2, 2020

