Poll: Nearly 6-in-10 Americans Worry Mail-In Voting Will Spike Voter Fraud

Nearly 6-in-10 American likely voters say they are worried that nationwide mail-in voting will increase voter fraud, a new poll reveals.

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,000 likely voters finds that about 58 percent of Americans, or almost 6-in-10, are concerned over a spike in voter fraud should there be nationwide mail-in voting for upcoming elections.

A plurality of 36 percent of Americans said they are “very concerned” about more voter fraud because of mail-in voting, and another 22 percent said they are “somewhat concerned.” A minority of 39 percent said they are not concerned that mail-in voting will lead to more voter fraud.

Close to 80 percent of Republican voters said they are concerned about more voter fraud spurred by mail-in voting, along with more than half of swing voters. A majority of Democrats, 53 percent, said they are not concerned with voter fraud.

Federal Data: 28.4M Mail-In Ballots Have Gone Missing Since 2012 Electionhttps://t.co/HfQ9R6TMrj — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) April 20, 2020

Working and middle-class Americans are much more likely to be concerned with voter fraud from mail-in voting than wealthy Americans.

For example, more than 6-in-10 likely voters earning less than $30,000 a year said they are concerned about voter fraud, as well as 58 percent of voters earning $30,000 to $50,000 a year and 63 percent of voters earning $50,000 to $100,000 a year.

Among those earning more than $200,000 a year, though, only 35 percent said they are concerned about voter fraud, while 65 percent said they are not concerned.

The survey comes as elected Democrats are lobbying for nationwide mail-in voting for the November presidential election — a move that would potentially deliver ballots to an estimated 24 million ineligible voters. The plan is being bankrolled by organizations funded by billionaire George Soros.

Voters were surveyed from April 14 to 15 with a margin of error +/- 3 percentage points.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.