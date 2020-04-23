Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to extend some form of the lockdown of the state on Friday.

WLNS reported Whitmer may announce the stay-at-home order will be lengthened until May 15, citing “numerous sources.”

Via WWJ:

WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick reports that”keeping in mind that “this could change at the eleventh hour,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is poised to extend her controversial “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order through May 15, 2020. Speaking live on WWJ Thursday evening, Skubick said “numerous sources” in Lansing have confirmed that May 15 will be the date. Skubick said sources are also indicating that there will be some changes, as the governor had hinted at. Among them: “The governor is likely to reopen some businesses on May 1,” Skubick said. “Businesses that have limited contact with the general population, as to reduce the spread of the virus.”

That may include golf courses and landscaping companies, according to Skubick.

In her controversial executive order, Whitmer also barred contractors from working, nurseries and plant sellers from operating, and stores from selling items she deemed “nonessential,” such as seeds, outdoor furniture, and paint.

WWJ reported there have been 35,291 cases confirmed in the state.

Whitmer is expected to make her announcement at a 3:00 p.m. press conference.

The announcement will come just days after thousands of residents protested in Lansing, demanding Whitmer reopen the state and allow people to return to work and businesses to operate.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News.