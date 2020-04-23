Trump: ‘Sports Will Be the Way They Used to Be’

President Trump sounded an optimistic tone about the idea of sports returning to normal, once the coronavirus has subsided.

Speaking to reporters during his Wednesday coronavirus press conference, the president told of a recent discussion he had with an unnamed sports owner. Trump said the owner asked him if he should have the seats removed from his stadium?

The president told him he wouldn’t need to.

“Your stadiums are gonna be the way they’ve been for the last 100 years,” Trump said according to Mike Rodak of AL.com. “Sports will be the way they used to be. I told one of the owners, he said, ‘Do you think I should take out seats?’ I said, ‘No, you shouldn’t take out seats’…

“We’re gonna have it the way it was. We’re gonna be back. This virus will eventually be gone. And if it should show up in the fall, we’re gonna put it out very fast. We have great people. We’re gonna put it out very fast.”

The president, along with coronavirus task force members such as Dr. Fauci, have sounded optimistic about getting the nation back on the playing field relatively soon. However, much of that discussion has come with the condition that fans would not be able to attend, at least initially.

Dr. Fauci has mentioned a possible return for fans, during Phase 3 of the reopening process, which could come in August or September.

