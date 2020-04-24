New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday said during his daily press briefing that he agreed with President Donald Trump’s criticism of the World Health Organization.

“Whose job is it to warn us of these global pandemics?” he asked. “The president says it’s the World Health Organization, and that’s why he’s taken action against them. Not my field. But he’s right to ask the question because this was too little, too late.”

Cuomo made his remarks as an online petition demanding the resignation of embattled World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus passed one million signatures on Friday.

Cuomo urged all New Yorkers to continue learning how to fight viruses, warning that the coronavirus and other viruses would continue to return. He also said that the United States would have to prepare for the next pandemic.

“Let’s find out what happened so it doesn’t happen again,” he said. “It will happen again. Bank on it.”