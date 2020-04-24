Customers Ready for Salon Services as Georgia Begins First Phase of Reopening

Georgia residents are lining up for salon services as the state begins to reopen, local news outlets reported Friday.

Per Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), businesses like fitness centers, gyms, nail salons, hair salons, body art studios, could begin reopening on Friday, but with certain restrictions, requiring the facilities to abide by the Minimum Basic Operations.

According to AJC, “lines started early” as businesses opened their doors on Friday.

At Peachtree Battle Barber Shop in Buckhead, customers waited in line shortly after 7 a.m., Channel 2 Action News reported. Matt Maddox was one of those customers later Friday morning. “I certainly don’t want to spread it to anyone so I’ve got a mask, but I’m not really concerned,” Maddox said. “If you’re cutting hair or you’re a waiter, you haven’t been working, so it helps get the economy started again.”

WATCH: Open for business at Peachtree Hills. As some Ga. businesses reopen, Trump kicks Kemp even harder – https://t.co/nQasu2N02p pic.twitter.com/4Qwfka5jcz — John Spink (@johnjspink) April 24, 2020

Studio 151 in Dallas also reopened on Friday, kicking off its first appointment at 6:30 a.m. ET. The salon outlined a list of what to expect “as the ‘new normal’ takes shape” in a Facebook post on Thursday. The new protocols include client temperature checks, masks for employees, and the removal of magazines. The salon also said it is installing an air purifier “as well that has the UV light to kill off bacteria and viruses and such.”

“This will be an added protection against these and add a purer air for all to breathe by reducing fumes and sprays from the air,” the Facebook post reads:

Not all business owners opened their doors on Friday. Diane Fall, owner of Maxim Barbers in Decatur, Georgia, told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Thursday that her business was not ready to open by Friday, citing the difficulty of finding the items needed to abide by the Minimum Basic Operations.

“Yesterday I went on the Internet just looking for capes because they’re saying you have to use one cape for each client. I looked for disposable capes. There’s nothing out there,” Fall said.

“You have to have an infrared thermometer to take the temperature of your employees and each client who walks in the door. This can’t happen overnight,” she continued, adding that many businesses are waiting until “at least” May 1 to reopen.

Kemp signed an executive order Thursday night, providing guidance on “reviving a healthy Georgia in response to COVID-19.” The order outlined the requirements for restaurants to resume dine-in services. Those requirements include limiting party size to six people per table, requiring employees to wear masks, and closing buffets and salad bars: