Top Joe Biden medical expert Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel predicted America would hit a whopping 100 million coronavirus cases by this coming Monday.

He was only off by 99 million.

During a March 27 appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Emanuel, a member of Biden’s Public Health Advisory Committee — a committee to help the former vice president and credibly-accused sexual assaulter form policies to fight the pandemic — predicted that within four weeks some 100 million Americans would be infected with the China virus.

On what is advertised as a news show, and without any evidence or even a request for evidence from the boobs who co-host Morning Joe, Emanuel spewed the following without so much as a Where did you get that number from, I mean other than your ass..?

“Primarily in New York, but it’s not going to be exclusively New York. This is not a virus that is just going to stay confined to New York,” he said. “Right now, if you look at the numbers, we probably have a million COVID-19 cases in the country. And if this is doubling every three to four days, that means that we’ll have 100 million people who have COVID-19 in about four weeks, and that’s a frightening thought.”

The truth is that according to the Centers for Disease Control, there are fewer than even one million reported cases in the U.S.

What’s also true is that there are fewer than a million reported cases in the U.S. — a country that is by far doing more testing for the virus than any other country.

What’s also true is that with some 50,000 deaths, if in fact there were 100,000,000 infections, that would put the coronavirus mortality rate at half that of the common flu, at one-half of one percent, which no one believes.

The idea that Biden is counting on and listening to objectively dangerous “experts” like Emanuel should send a chill up everyone’s back, especially when you see that Emanuel spewed his reckless and absurd hyperbole within the context of reopening the country.

Here’s one of Joe Biden’s top so-called “medical experts” running around screaming about how irresponsible it is to reopen the country because 100 million infections are imminent, and he’s off by a whopping 99 percent. Is this the kind of demented alarmist we want closely advising the American president while 27 million people file for unemployment?

Emanuel has always been a terrible choice for any kind of an adviser, much less a medical adviser.

To begin with, even though he’s advising a presidential candidate pushing 80, this is the same Ezekiel Emanuel who argued that living over the age of 75 is a loss for society, a waste of resources, and that he hoped to die at age 75 because those over 75 are drains on society with nothing productive to offer.

Emanuel also wants to see us continue to shelter in place until there’s a vaccine, which will probably take another 12 to 18 months to create and distribute. In other words, he wants us to reopen our country only after it’s become a ravaged moonscape that will never fully recover.

If that’s not scary enough, Emanuel was one of the primary architects of Obamacare, the greatest domestic policy boondoggle of the last hundred years.

