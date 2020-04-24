Wisconsin residents angry with Gov. Tony Evers are converging on the state capitol in Madison on Friday.

Despite Facebook banning their page and the state refusing to grant a permit, organizers told Breitbart News on Thursday that word was already out and protesters were coming anyway.

“So, it’s still going to be a huge event,” Thomas Leager said.

“We’re making the assumption that these are all good Wisconsinites that are establishing their right under the First Amendment to express their views,” Evers said Thursday, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

“And we also believe that they will make sure they are physically distant to each other. I don’t think you’ll see the Capitol Police out there, or other law officers out there with a yardstick seeing if people are too close or are too far away,” he said.

Evers has extended the state lockdown until May 26th, one of the longest in the Midwest.

