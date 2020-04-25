Women who could possibly be vice presidential candidates on the Democrat ticket with Joe Biden will participate in an Everytown for Gun Safety gun control series beginning in late April and spanning numerous weeks.

Everytown is a Mike Bloomberg-founded gun control group that includes Moms Demand Action.

The Hill reported that former Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and former Democrat presidential hopefuls Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and Kamala Harris will all take part in the series, albeit on different days.

Moms Demand Action’s Shannon Watts commented on the possible Democrat vice presidential candidates’ participation in the gun control series, saying:

The leaders participating in our “Demanding Women” series are doing everything in their power to fight the coronavirus pandemic and its intersections with systemic racism and inequities. From voter access issues to rising rates of city gun violence and domestic violence, these women are leading the conversation to demand a better, safer world for every American.

On April 1, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Everytown and Moms Demand Action were both urging governors to ignore the Trump administration’s labeling of gun stores as “essential” businesses.

Watts responded to the Trump administration’s actions by saying, “The gun lobby has fear-mongered to stoke gun sales throughout this pandemic, pedaling the lie that more guns make us safer. The Trump administration just gave that myth its seal of approval, proving once again that President Trump cares more about lining gun dealers’ pockets than saving American lives.”

