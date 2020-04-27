Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told Politico on Monday that she has sought Joe Biden’s “counsel” regarding her communications with constituents about coronavirus.

Whitmer has been making the rounds on national media outlets as she vies for the vice presidential nomination.

“I’ve had a good relationship with the vice president,” Whitmer told Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman.

“He came and helped me a bit when I was running for governor. We’re cut from a similar cloth,” she said.

“He’s regularly checking in with me about what’s going on here in Michigan, and what do we need. I’ve gotten some counsel from him in terms of, you know, just trying to communicate to people what we’re confronting, the seriousness of it,” Whitmer said.

The Detroit News reported on April 21st that Whitmer had retained the services of Chris Meagher, who most recently served as press secretary for Pete Buttigieg’s failed presidential campaign.

“We decided to bring Chris on as a temporary (1099) employee to assist us with national press and work with MDHHS on messaging,” Whitmer spokeswoman Tiny Brown told the paper.

“He’s not a full-time state employee at this time and doesn’t have a title.”

Brown said Meagher would be helping Whitmer for “at least another few weeks.”

