Donald Trump: State Bailouts Should Include Changes for Sanctuary Cities

President Donald Trump proposed from the White House on Tuesday that any bailout funds for Democrat-run states should include required changes to their sanctuary city policies.

“We’d want certain things also, including sanctuary city adjustments,” Trump said. “Because we have so many people in sanctuary cities, which I don’t even think are popular by radical left folks.”

The president spoke about the idea after he was asked by a reporter about providing rescue funds for states like New York and Illinois, run by Democrats.

“That’s one of the things I think about,” Trump continued. “If we’re going to do something for the states, I think they’d probably want something having to do with sanctuary cities.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has almost daily demanded that the federal government provide bailout funding for his state, which experienced the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Sen. Mitch McConnell and other Republicans have expressed concerns about providing states billions of dollars that could be used to help Democrats fix existing budget shortfalls. President Trump appeared to agree with them.

“The problem with the states is we’re not looking to recover 25 years of bad management and to give them the money that they lost, that’s unfair to other states,” Trump said. “If it’s Covid related, I guess we can talk about it.”

The president has repeatedly tried to force cities with sanctuary policies for illegal immigrants to make changes.

“What’s happening is that people are being protected that shouldn’t be protected, and a lot of bad things are happening with sanctuary cities,” Trump said.