Michelle Caruso-Cabrera called out Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for voting against $484 billion in relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

“If she really cared, she would’ve come home after that last vote,” Caruso-Cabrera told Yahoo. “If she really cared, she wouldn’t drive away 25,000 jobs like she did. If she really cared, she wouldn’t be telling the poorest people in her district not to go back to work like she did earlier this week.”

Caruso-Cabrera, who is currently campaigning to take Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s seat in the House, was adamant that the “squad” member was deaf to the needs of her constituents. “She’s out of touch to tell people who are desperate for food that they shouldn’t go back to work. How out of touch can you be?”

AOC, however, has already made it clear why she voted as she did. She complained that the bill was far too anemic, and she wanted to push for a significant increase in aid to jobless Americans suffering and looking for a way to survive in a time of global medical and economic trauma.

“It is a joke when Republicans say that they have urgency around this bill,” Ocasio-Cortez said at the time. “The only folks they have urgency around are folks like Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Shake Shack. Those are the people getting assistance in this bill. You are not trying to fix this bill for mom and pops.”

“My concern is that we are giving away the farm,” she continued. “I cannot go back to my communities and tell them to just wait for CARES four because we have now passed three, four pieces of legislation that’s related to coronavirus. And every time it’s the next one, the next one, the next one, and my constituents are dying.”