President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was eager to see sporting events return to normal in America.

“I’d like to see the Yankees play at Yankee Stadium,” he said on Wednesday at the White House while discussing the process to reopen America after the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Trump indicated he was not a fan of the idea of having all teams travel to a stadium to play the games in Arizona or Florida without fans, part of an earlier discussion with Major League Baseball officials.

“I see they have some ideas for baseball that are very different,” he said. “I guess I’m a traditionalist, but I think they’d be able to play at Yankee stadium with obviously smaller crowds and crowds would start to build as things get to be a little bit better.”

But recent reports indicated that officials are considering a return to the game by June or early July, and even possibly playing in their home stadiums.

Trump said that stadiums with a socially distanced crowd would look strange and indicated he wanted to get things back to normal.

“When I look at a baseball game, I want to see people right next to each other, I don’t want to see four seats in between every person,” he said.

Trump said he looked forward to a day when things would go back to normal.

“I don’t want people to get used to this,” Trump told reporters. “I see the new normal being what it was three months ago.”